"Please be patient with us" - Work continues on 13th street bridge in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A bridge that's out on 13th street in Terre Haute is seeing some delays in repairs.
Work on the bridge has been going on since the Spring.
Vigo County officials are hoping it can be open for traffic again just in time for Christmas.
Cars are taking a detour around the 13th Street bridge from Fort Harrison Road to Lafayette Avenue.
The bridge repairs have been delayed, but Vigo County engineer Larry Robbins says he and his crews are working to get it open for you.
"Please be patient with us. We're doing it as fast as we can. We're doing everything we can do to open as quickly as we can, but unfortunately, it does take time," Robbins said.
The bridge was supposed to be finished in November, then got pushed back to early December.
The county now hopes to be done by Christmas.
Robbins says supply chain issues, worker shortages, and discovering more problems with the bridge along the way are why it's taking a little longer.
"We're trying to get work through those issues, they are going to pour the deck next week with the approaches, and hopefully we can get some things temporarily done so we can have it open for the winter," Robbins said.
Robbins says the weather holding up has helped them not be delayed as much.
He says he understands the repairs are inconvenient, but the bridge needs the repairs.
"There's a need to get that road or that bridge done. It's not ideal when we have to shut it down and do the work, but it's a must thing that we have to do, and it takes time to do that," he said.
The bridge also ended up costing about $300,000 more than the original $1.5 million price tag.
This is also because of supply chain shortages and extra repairs.