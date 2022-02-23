Plea agreement reached for star of popular later 90s show after last year's Terre Haute arrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A plea agreement was reached in the case of a 90's actor who started in a popular television show.
Last year, we first told you the Terre Haute Police Department arrested Nicholas Brendon. Brendon played the character Xander on the show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
While a plea agreement has been reached, the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office will not release the terms until the judge accepts it.
Why was he arrested?
According to court documents, police were near Gilbert and Oak Streets when they saw a silver Dodge Journey fail to completely stop at a stop sign, cross the center line a couple of times, and almost hit a car.
Police stopped Brendon on Seabury Street, just west of 13th. Police said Brendon was "sweating profusely" and looked nervous with his "visibly racing pulse" on his neck. His hands were also reported to be shaking.
The investigation
Police asked Brendon to exit the vehicle and noticed he had bulky pockets. Police said they found a pill bottle in one of his pockets; the other had a key fob.
According to the court documents, Brendon identified himself as Kelton Schultz and gave police a California ID with the same name.
While running the name Kelton Schultz, police learned there was a warrant hit for Brendon out of Iowa, who has the same birthday as Shultz. The warrant information also warned Brendon has violent tendencies.
While dispatchers worked to confirm his identity, police said they started searching Brendon's vehicle.
During the search, they said they found a small plastic bag with crystal/powder residue. They also said they found prescription medication prescribed to "Nicholas Bender." That's when the officer on the scene suspected the false I.D.
The Terre Haute Police Department brought a K-9 to help.
Police said the vehicle appeared new but noticed several parts of the carpet were cut. Several trim pieces were reportedly tampered with or broken.
A police K-9 alerted officers to the presence of drugs. During a deeper search, police said they found more bags with residue. On the floor of the vehicle, police said they found a pill bottle from Kroger on U.S. 41 in Terre Haute with the name Kelton Schultz.
Nicholas or Kelton? And the name on the pill bottles
According to police, an officer walked up to Brendon and said, "Hey Nick," and Brendon responded with "Yeah?" answering to the name Nick.
Police asked Brendon why he lied about his name. He said he has a twin brother but eventually admitted his name was Nicholas. At that point, he was taken into custody and charged with failure to identify.
The pill bottle that was allegedly in Brendon's pocket also had the name Kelton Schultz; it had amphetamine tablets inside, which is a medication commonly used for ADHD.
Brendon told police he filled a prescription in Terre Haute using the Kelton Schutz ID.
Officers on the scene said they believed Brendon was abusing the pills and/or selling them. Brendon allegedly told police Kelton is his twin brother. He said they have the same prescription and fill them for each other.
The officer also said they believed he was using the I.D. prescription medication or the I.D. was fraudulent.
Charges
During last year's arrest, police took Brendon to the Vigo County Jail, charging him with failure to identify and obtaining a prescription by fraud.