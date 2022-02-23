Plea agreement reached for star of popular later 90s show after last year's Terre Haute arrest

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

Youngs Creek, East Fork White River, Driftwood River, Tippecanoe
River, Mississinewa River, Wabash River.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River, White River, Wildcat Creek, Wabash River.


.Elevated river  and creek levels, rainfall of an inch to an inch
and a half last night and this morning, and an incoming mixed
precipitation event Wednesday night through Thursday night will keep
or redevelop mostly minor river flooding along area waterways.
Moderate flooding may be possible on the lower White and lower
Wabash, depending on how much precipitation comes with the next
system.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Wednesday afternoon by around
1230 PM EST /1130 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 15.4 feet Thursday,
March 3.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, East Fork White River, and the
Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

.An inch to almost two inches of prior rainfall along with an
incoming system bringing a wintry precipitation mix will keep minor
flooding ongoing along the Driftwood, East Fork White, upper White
and most of the Upper Wabash. The Wabash at Lafayette should drop
below moderate flooding tomorrow morning. Lower portions of the
White and Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as
precipitation amounts with the next system are highest over southern
portions of central Indiana.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Wednesday was 23.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.3 feet
Saturday, March 05.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, East Fork White River, and the
Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

.An inch to almost two inches of prior rainfall along with an
incoming system bringing a wintry precipitation mix will keep minor
flooding ongoing along the Driftwood, East Fork White, upper White
and most of the Upper Wabash. The Wabash at Lafayette should drop
below moderate flooding tomorrow morning. Lower portions of the
White and Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as
precipitation amounts with the next system are highest over southern
portions of central Indiana.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 04...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...White River at Elliston.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, State Road 157 between Worthington and
Bloomfield begins to flood.  County Road 175 south of Bloomfield
floods.  County Road 100 W between CR 110 N and SR 67 (Jefferson
Twp), CR 850 N between SR 48 and SR 157 (Jefferson Twp), CR 250 W
between SR 54 and CR 250 N (Fairplay Twp), CR 200 W between CR 157
S and CR 260 S (Washington Twp), CR 100 W between CR 100 S and CR
260 S (Washington Twp), and CR 250 W and the White River affected
by high water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM EST Wednesday was 23.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 24.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, East Fork White River, and the
Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

.An inch to almost two inches of prior rainfall along with an
incoming system bringing a wintry precipitation mix will keep minor
flooding ongoing along the Driftwood, East Fork White, upper White
and most of the Upper Wabash. The Wabash at Lafayette should drop
below moderate flooding tomorrow morning. Lower portions of the
White and Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as
precipitation amounts with the next system are highest over southern
portions of central Indiana.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday, March 04.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Wednesday /11:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 23.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Wednesday /11:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was
23.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Thursday, March 03.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Plea agreement reached for star of popular later 90s show after last year's Terre Haute arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
Nicholas Brendon
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A plea agreement was reached in the case of a 90's actor who started in a popular television show.

Last year, we first told you the Terre Haute Police Department arrested Nicholas Brendon. Brendon played the character Xander on the show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

While a plea agreement has been reached, the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office will not release the terms until the judge accepts it.

Why was he arrested?

According to court documents, police were near Gilbert and Oak Streets when they saw a silver Dodge Journey fail to completely stop at a stop sign, cross the center line a couple of times, and almost hit a car.

Police stopped Brendon on Seabury Street, just west of 13th. Police said Brendon was "sweating profusely" and looked nervous with his "visibly racing pulse" on his neck. His hands were also reported to be shaking.

The investigation

Police asked Brendon to exit the vehicle and noticed he had bulky pockets. Police said they found a pill bottle in one of his pockets; the other had a key fob.

According to the court documents, Brendon identified himself as Kelton Schultz and gave police a California ID with the same name.

While running the name Kelton Schultz, police learned there was a warrant hit for Brendon out of Iowa, who has the same birthday as Shultz. The warrant information also warned Brendon has violent tendencies.

While dispatchers worked to confirm his identity, police said they started searching Brendon's vehicle.

During the search, they said they found a small plastic bag with crystal/powder residue. They also said they found prescription medication prescribed to "Nicholas Bender." That's when the officer on the scene suspected the false I.D.

The Terre Haute Police Department brought a K-9 to help.

Police said the vehicle appeared new but noticed several parts of the carpet were cut. Several trim pieces were reportedly tampered with or broken.

A police K-9 alerted officers to the presence of drugs. During a deeper search, police said they found more bags with residue. On the floor of the vehicle, police said they found a pill bottle from Kroger on U.S. 41 in Terre Haute with the name Kelton Schultz.

Nicholas or Kelton? And the name on the pill bottles

According to police, an officer walked up to Brendon and said, "Hey Nick," and Brendon responded with "Yeah?" answering to the name Nick.

Police asked Brendon why he lied about his name. He said he has a twin brother but eventually admitted his name was Nicholas. At that point, he was taken into custody and charged with failure to identify.

The pill bottle that was allegedly in Brendon's pocket also had the name Kelton Schultz; it had amphetamine tablets inside, which is a medication commonly used for ADHD.

Brendon told police he filled a prescription in Terre Haute using the Kelton Schutz ID.

Officers on the scene said they believed Brendon was abusing the pills and/or selling them. Brendon allegedly told police Kelton is his twin brother. He said they have the same prescription and fill them for each other.

The officer also said they believed he was using the I.D. prescription medication or the I.D. was fraudulent.

Charges

During last year's arrest, police took Brendon to the Vigo County Jail, charging him with failure to identify and obtaining a prescription by fraud.

