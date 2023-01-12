Plea agreement accepted, entered by one of the suspects in Chloe Carroll murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the suspects in the Chloe Carroll murder investigation has accepted and entered a plea deal.

Cody Scherb was charged with illegal possession of a dangerous firearm and theft of a firearm, that investigators believe was later used to kill Carroll.

He will be serving six years of formal probation for count one of illegal possession of a dangerous firearm and two and a half years of formal probation for theft of a firearm.

Scherb has a total credit of 521 days, according to the Vigo County prosecutor's office.

This means he has just over four more years to complete his formal probation for the balance of his sentence, according to the prosecutor's office.

