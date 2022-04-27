Planting trees for a purpose

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University students took some time Wednesday to help the planet.
Thanks to a grant from Kroger, more than 80 trees were planted at the university's community garden.
They did this in honor of Arbor Day, which is Friday, April 29.
Some of the trees planted on Wednesday will help feed those locally in need.
"A whole Food Forest Project designed to grow fruit, grow nuts, grow everything under the sun so we can contribute them to the community," Sustainability Coordinator at ISU, Garrett Hurley, said.
This is the 16th year ISU has held a planting event.