Planting season is here; find out what you can do to stay safe

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Planting season is here.
Indiana agencies are reminding you to be cautious on the roads.
Drivers will see more large and slow-moving farm equipment.
In 2020 in Indiana, three vehicles were involved in crashes with farm equipment.
Safety officials say that's still too many.
Remember, these vehicles can take up most of the road.
You can't always quickly pass them in a safe manner.
Farmers will pull over when they're able to let you pass.
Do not try to pass slow-moving farm equipment on the left without ensuring that the farmer is not planning a left turn.