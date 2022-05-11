Plans to update roadway on US-41

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- News 10 has told you that many drivers have been complaining about the roadway south of Johnson Drive on US-41.

The Indiana Department of Transportation and the Vigo County commissioners have heard people's concerns and are working on a plan to make the area safer and more efficient. They are both meeting with city leaders, engineers, and business owners to come up with a plan.

Drivers find it difficult to enter and exit the many businesses in the area.

To help solve this issue, there is a plan to put a center concrete median separating the north and south lanes.

This would not allow for cross traffic but will allow a left turn from the north and south into the plaza and into Chick-Fil-A and Walgreens.

The public relations director for the INDOT Crawfordsville, Megan Delucenay, district says this could be a long process, but says it will be worth it in the end to ensure safety and efficiency.

"We do hear you. INDOT did look into some traffic studies in the area, we looked at traffic volume, traffic crashes and we have determined the need for alternative to the current traffic patterns" shares Delucenay.

You can still send in your thoughts and ideas to INDOT and the commissioners. A plan could be solidified in the next couple of months.