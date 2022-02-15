 Skip to main content
Plans for wastewater project ready to go in Shoals

  • Updated
  • 0
Shoals Wastewater

Shoals Wastewater

 WTHI Editor

SHOALS, Ind. (WTHI) - Shoals is nestled away in the hills of Martin county. The White River runs right through the small town. But going across the river sits a problem.

Town council president Cary Albright explains, "The system was designed in the late '60s; then it was built in the early seventies. It's done its course; it's done a good job for us. It's beyond repair in a lot of aspects."

The decades-old wastewater system is having a hard time keeping up.

In the early 90s, the bridge over the White River was built by the state. A temporary 750 foot forced main was constructed. Three decades later, that plastic and metal main is still there.

The system needs an upgrade. It's a project that the small town has not been able to afford to take on.

Albright explains, "We have 430 users in the town, and how do you spread out that much over the cost of the project. The key thing to is, the money for this project, we could not take it out of our tax roll."

The entire project will cost $1.9 million. Funding would have to come from user fees.

But now, the Office of Community and Rural Affairs is stepping in to help. The help comes in the form of 700 thousand dollars.

Funding will replace numerous manholes, reline aging lines through Shoals and yes...replace that main over the river.

Albright says, "That will directly knock down that project to a point where we can, the town can afford to do this project. At that point, it was a mere dream for this town.”

