Plans being drawn up for new Pre-K center in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The project calls for a new pre-k center in Richland county. The center is planned to be built on the same campus as the county's elementary school.
Closures of elementary schools in the county in recent years have brought everyone under one roof. That has led to overcrowding.
Even during the high school project, the idea of the new pre-k center had been in the back of the mind of many in the district. But it wasn't necessarily on top of the list. Like many things lately, covid-19 changed that.
Richland county schools are getting roughly 10 million dollars in ESSER funding. Those are funds from the American Rescue Plan. Funding has to help districts to deal with a lot of issues dealing with covid-19 and the spread of viruses. One of those areas is getting kids spread out. So the district plans to use around 6 million dollars of that funding to build a new pre-k center to cut down on overcrowding.
Superintendent Chris Simpson says, "Right now it's federal money that's coming to us. Rather than use it on something that is here today and gone tomorrow, our intent is to do something that is really significant and long-lasting that will benefit the school district."