Plane makes emergency landing in Clay County

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... Sugar Creek near Edinburgh affecting Johnson County. White River at Spencer affecting Greene, Owen and Monroe Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River near Centerton affecting Owen, Morgan and Monroe Counties. White River below Eagle Valley Power Plant affecting Owen, Morgan and Monroe Counties. White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River near Nora affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Ravenswood affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Noblesville affecting Marion and Hamilton Counties. Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wildcat Creek near Lafayette affecting Tippecanoe County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana... Big Blue River at Shelbyville affecting Shelby County. East Fork White River at Columbus affecting Jackson and Bartholomew Counties. White River at Anderson affecting Madison and Hamilton Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Driftwood River near Edinburgh affecting Bartholomew, Johnson and Shelby Counties. East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson and Lawrence Counties. White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties. Eel River at Bowling Green affecting Greene and Clay Counties. Wabash River at Mount Carmel affecting Edwards, Posey, Wabash, White, Gibson, Knox and Gallatin Counties. Wabash River at Vincennes affecting Wabash, Knox and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. .A combination of snow melt and rainfall from Wednesday night through Thursday with 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain falling on saturated ground. This has lead to widespread flooding across central Indiana with many smaller streams and rivers either in flood or nearing flood stage. The flooding along small creeks has generally ended with smaller streams and rivers either crested or nearly crested. Flooding along the main stem rivers will continue to worsen through the weekend with moderate flooding expected along portions of the Upper Wabash River. Further downstream, flooding will continue through at least next week. Another series of rain events are possible next week which would prolong and potentially exacerbate ongoing flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1100 AM EST /1000 AM CST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April 2013 flood. This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee Association. Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM CST Saturday /9:30 AM EST Saturday/ the stage was 22.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CST Saturday /9:30 AM EST Saturday/ was 22.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.3 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&