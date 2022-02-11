Plan to watch football this weekend? Officials remind you to make a plan for a sober ride

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - With the big game this weekend, officials want to make sure you have a safe way home if you've had too much to drink.
The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police have teamed up to make sure football fans don't let other fans - or friends drive drunk.
If you are going to drink, you should make a plan for a sober ride home. If you think a driver may be impaired, do not get in the vehicle with them.
If you think a driver on the road may be drunk - contact local law enforcement.