Places hiring in the Wabash Valley

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sullivan County Highway Department is hiring, this is for a part time truck driver. A class "A" CDL is required.
You can pick up an application from the department. The address is 1469 East County Road 75 North. If you have any questions you can call the department. It's 812-268-5457.
A job fair was held at WorkOne on Tuesday. This one focused on the business Ohio Valley Gas. It is a natural gas company. It has positions available for in the office and out in the field.
Folks with WorkOne helped people get their resumes fixed up and any other assistance they needed. WorkOne helps job seekers secure their next place of employment. The assistant manager of Ohio Valley Gas says events like these make it easy for people to get the help they need.
"There doing a process of screening of resumes for us and then that really helps, then we get back with the folks from that point. WorkOne works really good in conjunction with Ohio Valley Gas," Assistant Manger, Chris Cruse said.
You can stop by WorkOne Western Indiana anytime you're in need of employment. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 A.M until 4:30 P.M.