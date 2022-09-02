 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and west central Indiana,
including the following counties, in southwest Indiana, Daviess,
Greene, Knox and Sullivan. In west central Indiana, Clay, Owen and
Vigo.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 322 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Washington, Linton, Sullivan, Bicknell, Jasonville, Odon,
Shelburn, Farmersburg, Dugger, Clay City, Hymera, Lyons,
Carlisle, Elnora, Oaktown, Monroe City, Wheatland,
Plainville, Sandborn and Montgomery.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Pioneer City Rodeo takes place this weekend in Palestine

PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) - If you're looking for some excitement this labor day weekend, then you'll want to saddle up and get on over to Palestine, Illinois!

The Pioneer City Rodeo has been a Labor Day tradition for the last 55 years.

Palestine Chamber of Commerce President Janice Fuller told News 10 the entire weekend is full of fun events. "We have bronc riding, bull riding, barrel racing..."

Many famous, professional riders from all over the country will be coming to town according to Rodeo Announcer Mike Mathis. "You'll see Wade Sundell. He's a nine time qualifier in the Wrangler National of Saddle Bronc Riding and a world champion.  

Many people, both near and far, are camping near the rodeo. 

Along with the rodeo, there are many yard sales, vendor booths and food trucks scattered throughout the city. 

You can view a complete list of events happening around town by clicking here