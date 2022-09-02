Pioneer City Rodeo takes place this weekend in Palestine

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and west central Indiana, including the following counties, in southwest Indiana, Daviess, Greene, Knox and Sullivan. In west central Indiana, Clay, Owen and Vigo. * WHEN...Until 630 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 322 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Washington, Linton, Sullivan, Bicknell, Jasonville, Odon, Shelburn, Farmersburg, Dugger, Clay City, Hymera, Lyons, Carlisle, Elnora, Oaktown, Monroe City, Wheatland, Plainville, Sandborn and Montgomery. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&