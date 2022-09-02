Pioneer City Rodeo takes place this weekend in Palestine

PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) - If you're looking for some excitement this labor day weekend, then you'll want to saddle up and get on over to Palestine, Illinois!
The Pioneer City Rodeo has been a Labor Day tradition for the last 55 years.
Palestine Chamber of Commerce President Janice Fuller told News 10 the entire weekend is full of fun events. "We have bronc riding, bull riding, barrel racing..."
Many famous, professional riders from all over the country will be coming to town according to Rodeo Announcer Mike Mathis. "You'll see Wade Sundell. He's a nine time qualifier in the Wrangler National of Saddle Bronc Riding and a world champion.
Many people, both near and far, are camping near the rodeo.
Along with the rodeo, there are many yard sales, vendor booths and food trucks scattered throughout the city.
You can view a complete list of events happening around town by clicking here.