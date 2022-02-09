Pimento School Plans

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After Monday morning's fire, all that was left of the old Pimento Schoolhouse were the outer walls. Now, even those have been torn down.
Community leaders had to deal with the demolition that was left and deal with the disposal of all the rubble left behind.
"We're looking at anywhere from $20,000 to $30,000 for how much this might cost. It's already been demolished, but we have to get it trucked to the landfill," said Chris Switzer, Vigo County Commissioner.
County officials say this money won't break the bank, and they even plan for surprise expenses like this. Now the focus from officials is to preserve the school's history.
"We were able to save the cornerstone. We hope to have it in the hands of the historical society or a group that may want to build a memorial," said Brendan Kerns, Vigo County Commissioner.