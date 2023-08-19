 Skip to main content
Pickleballers play for the cure

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The second annual Pickleball for a Cure event took place on Saturday to help raise money for a good cause.

Members of the community gathered at Brittle Bank Park in Terre Haute to play pickleball for breast cancer awareness. Around 74 people signed up for this years event, more than double compared to last year.

Proceeds were donated to Susan G. Komen to fund research for a cure and to pay for mammograms. One event host says she knows first-hand how beneficial these events can be.

"Donations made to Komen helped find my cancer with a mammogram that they paid for. So I will do anything I can to give back to them and help someone else, and this is how I do it," said Tawnya Sheffield, event host.

To find out how you can donate, visit susangkomen.com.