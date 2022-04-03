Pick up a good read at the Vigo County Public Library Book Sale

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTHI) - The Friends of the Vigo County Public Library Book Sale is happening this weekend!
This is a monthly event.
The money collected from the sales goes towards funding the library's programs.
Organizers say the books you read throughout your lifetime leave a lasting impact.
"They definitely will -- I had a little girl this morning tell me about Jack and the Beanstalk and how it meant a lot to her. So, they do," Co-chairman of book sales Susie Luedke said.
You can pick up a good read, movie, or music tape Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The sale is in the main library in meeting rooms A, B, and C.
The next big book sale is Saturday May 14th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday May 15th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The items will be 50% off on that Sunday.