Pick up a good read at the Vigo County Public Library Book Sale

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River will persist into Wednesday for some areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to slowly fill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Saturday /9:30 PM EDT Saturday/ the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Saturday /9:30 PM EDT Saturday/ was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 7.6 feet Tuesday, April 12. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&