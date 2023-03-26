Philadelphia officials say drinking water remains safe for now after a chemical spill in the Delaware River

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River. .Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork White Rivers, along with several smaller tributaries. Moderate flooding is occurring on a small portion of the East Fork White River, and is expected to develop in the coming days on the lower reaches of the White and Wabash Rivers. Water continues to rise in many locations. The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations currently. On the Wabash, upstream of Lafayette. On the White, near or just south of Centerton, and along the East Fork White, between Shelbyville and Columbus. Most smaller tributaries are past crest and falling. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas, particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the main stem rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY, APRIL 04... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until Tuesday, April 04. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 19.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Sunday was 19.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday, April 04. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&