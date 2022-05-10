Phil Vassar slated for performance in Terre Haute

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into the weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ was 18.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 8.7 feet Friday,
May 20.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into the weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Phil Vassar slated for performance in Terre Haute

  • Updated
  • 0
Phil Vassar

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Phil Vassar will soon be performing live in Terre Haute.

TV-10 and Labor Link are excited to bring Vassar and Effingham native, Dakota Danielle to town on Thursday, July 21. The powerful piano performance will happen at Hatfield Hall on the campus of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. The show will start at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening an hour earlier.

People may recognize Vassar's hits like "Just Another Day in Paradise" and "Carlene."

Tickets start at $45 each and are available now online. Only 650 tickets are available. 