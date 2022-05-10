Phil Vassar slated for performance in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Phil Vassar will soon be performing live in Terre Haute.
TV-10 and Labor Link are excited to bring Vassar and Effingham native, Dakota Danielle to town on Thursday, July 21. The powerful piano performance will happen at Hatfield Hall on the campus of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. The show will start at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening an hour earlier.
People may recognize Vassar's hits like "Just Another Day in Paradise" and "Carlene."
Tickets start at $45 each and are available now online. Only 650 tickets are available.