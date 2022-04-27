Phase two and three of Vincennes Main Street project move forward

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Main Street in Vincennes is getting some improvements. Estimates and funding for both phases of the project came in before the pandemic. Since then, the engineering office has been concerned about making sure both projects could get funded.
Phase two was awarded to Kerns Excavating. That bid came in just a few thousand dollars under the original estimated cost. Most of the funding for phase two will come from INDOT. A notice to proceed is expected to come in later this week.
Kerns Excavating appears to also be set to take phase three, as well. The estimated cost was $3.5 million for phase 3. Both Kerns and Wabash Utilities came in under that estimate.
Phase three is funded through the redevelopment commission. If bids had come in high other projects would have been impacted.
"If this was going to come in a half-million over budget that's going to push other projects out of the way. So we were really happy that we were four hundred thousand under the last estimate. So that kind of gives everybody a breath of relief. A sigh of relief," Vincennes City Engineer, John Sprague said.