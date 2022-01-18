Phase two and three of the Vincennes Main Street project set for 2022

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The two phases take off where phase one wrapped up. That's just beyond Kimmel road. Currently, the project is working to make sure all the right of ways are squared away.
Part of phase two looks to improve how Felt King road meets Main Street. Right now it meets at roughly a 45-degree angle. This makes for a difficult intersection for drivers. The project will fix this intersection.
Improvements will also be similar to phase one. This means improved lighting and sidewalks. However, sidewalks will be just on one side of Main street.
Main street sits along the city limits. Those sidewalks will be on the city side of the road.
This side of the road will also meet the school complex that includes Vincennes Lincoln and Clark middle school. Phase 3 connects those sidewalks, making the entire stretch safer for students.
Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague says, "we're adding safety for the passage of the kids to school through sidewalks and the bike lanes and things like that. Almost three, three different phases with three different scopes, the reasoning behind them."