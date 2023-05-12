Person of interest in Brazil homicide investigation taken into custody

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have taken a man who they call a person of interest in a Brazil homicide investigation into custody.
Indiana State Police says Jon Luke Benjamin McGuff was taken into custody Friday morning without incident.
This all stems back to an investigation that started Thursday.
Police responded to 310 North Leavitt Street in Brazil just before 4 p.m. Dispatchers received a 911 call about multiple gunshots in an alley.
When police got to the scene, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground. That person died from their injuries.
The victim's identity has not been released at this time.