Person killed in Friday afternoon Davies County crash identified as Knox County woman

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know the identity of a person killed in a Friday afternoon Daviess County crash.
Our partner station, WVUT in Vincennes, reports the identity of the victim was 45-year-old Misty Webber, from Knox County. Webber was a passenger in the pickup truck.
The driver of the truck, Alexander Scott, 57, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes.
The crash happened around 3:00 Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 50.
Slick roads at the time may have been a factor.