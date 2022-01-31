 Skip to main content
Person killed in Friday afternoon Davies County crash identified as Knox County woman

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know the identity of a person killed in a Friday afternoon Daviess County crash.

Our partner station, WVUT in Vincennes, reports the identity of the victim was 45-year-old Misty Webber, from Knox County. Webber was a passenger in the pickup truck.

The driver of the truck, Alexander Scott, 57, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes.

The crash happened around 3:00 Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 50.

Slick roads at the time may have been a factor.

