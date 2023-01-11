Person in custody after brief police situation in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have taken a person into custody after a brief police situation at 14th Street and Liberty Avenue in Terre Haute.
The scene was not far from Catholic Charities. Several officers surrounded a house in the area.
Officers were heard calling for someone to come outside. Around 4:45 p.m., a special response team vehicle pulled onto the lawn of the house. About 10 minutes later, a person exited the house.
News 10 has reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department for information. As of publish time, there was not a response.
This is a breaking news situation and News 10 will be closely following any developments.