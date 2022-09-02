"People will see that there are still plenty of jobs" - Positive growth for the job market, but how long will it last?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new report from the U.S. Department of Labor shows the overall job market remains strong and more people are looking for work.
In August, U.S. employers added 315,000 jobs throughout the country. This is down from 520,000 added jobs in July.
Now, there are more than 11.2 million job openings nationwide.
Now, economists are going back and forth on what these next couple of months will bring for our overall economy.
Some are hopeful to see more job openings like we've seen in recent months, but others, predict we will eventually begin to see job losses as the fight against inflation continues.
However, as a local business owner of a staffing company predicts, the same can't be said for the Wabash Valley.
"People will see that there are still plenty of jobs," Todd Hein, the president of Labor Link, said.
Labor Link is a local a staffing company for people throughout the Wabash Valley. Hein says lately the need for workers has been huge, especially in the manufacturing industry.
"For the most part, all of the manufacturers still need a certain number of employees to run [operations] every day, so I don't see it going away with the number of openings we have," he said.
However, some economists believe the labor market may be cooling off.
The federal job report shows August had 205,000 fewer jobs than July meaning the job growth we've been seeing recently may begin to slow down even more.
"The smartest thing to do is to prepare for those possibilities," Dr. Robert Guell, an economics professor at Indiana State University, said. "Show up to work on time so when pink slips are handed out at the office it isn't yours."
The good news is, we are not seeing anything like that here locally yet.
As a local business owner for a staffing company, Hein is very familiar with the job market trends for the area. He says despite the predictions for potential job losses throughout the nation, he doesn't believe the Wabash Valley fits in this category.
"I've read online a few of the things saying [things about] the recession and higher interest rates to battle the recession and that there will be all of these jobs that are going away, but I don't see it locally where they are going to go," Hein said.
Hein says he is hopeful for the future of Terre Haute and the entire Wabash V alley,
"I actually love where Terre Haute is at and I love where it's heading," he said. "I love seeing all of the positive movement in Terre Haute and I can't wait to see what is left to come.
