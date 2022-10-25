People who have had COVID-19 could be experiencing excessive hair shed - here's why

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Loss of smell, lack of taste, and increased fatigue are all side effects of COVID-19. Unfortunately, many people know all too well.
Have you ever heard of "Telogen Effluvium?"
Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken says it is the technical term for hair shedding. It happens when the body undergoes extreme physical or emotional stress.
"It's a condition where the hair follicles go into a dormancy phase. They actually kind of release the hair by the root. The hair basically comes out," Dr. Brucken said.
He says it is not specific to COVID, but people that have had the sickness have four times the risk of getting it.
Kristin Garrison is a local hair stylist.
She says she has seen it with many of her clients.
"We've seen quite a bit, it's noticeable. I can usually tell when I'm going through the hair. I'll ask you, have you had COVID? They usually have," Garrison said.
Dr. Brucken says not to worry too much, just try and brush it off. He says it is likely temporary.
"It may last three weeks, it may last three months, it may last up to 3 years. It's by the person," Dr. Brucken said.
There are some things you can do to combat it in the meantime.
"Take good care of your hair, I'd recommend to trim. It really made a difference in my hair, in a lot of my clients. Just trimming off -- it balances the thinness," Garrison said.
Now, while seeing your hair fall out in clumps can be a stressor, both Dr. Brucken and Garrison say it is important to try to de-stress to help decrease the shed.