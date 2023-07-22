People support the Exotic Feline Rescue Center at a fun-filled fundraiser

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People had a fun-filled 'Cat-urday' at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center's Summer Safari Fundraiser.
Visitors got to see big cats, play games and take part in a raffle.
Those who came out also got an hour-long tour of the sanctuary to learn about the center.
Fundraiser organizer Tiffany Shearer says these events benefit the animals on the property.
"So, in order to give them the right vet care and food we do events like this to not only educate the public about these animals but to take care of them," she said.
You can support the center by donating here.