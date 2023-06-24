People sleep on the sidewalk to raise awareness for homeless veterans

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of a local organization didn't sleep in a comfy bed Saturday, and it was all for a good cause.
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 172 in Jasonville, Indiana, hosted its 4th Annual Box City event. Members slept on the sidewalk on Saturday and into Sunday morning.
This is to bring recognition to homeless veterans in the area.
"I think a lot of people don't realize there's so many homeless veterans out there. It's kinda out of sight, out of mind. They don't see them around here, so they don't take into consideration that if they're not here, they're still out there,” participants said.
Leaders said they've raised over $3,000, which is more than last year's event.
All donations from this event will go to Reach Services in Terre Haute to help homeless veterans.