People should celebrate the New Year, experts say. But the size and kind of party determine Covid-19 safety

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties.

Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford
and Clark Counties.

Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and
Vermillion Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

White River at Spencer affecting Greene, Owen and Monroe Counties.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain,
Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties.

.Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along
Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers. River flooding is ongoing
at some locations and will begin ob Friday at some points in
southwest Central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1115 PM
EST /1015 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY,
JANUARY 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday, January 07.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.8
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.8
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY,
JANUARY 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday, January 07.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage was
18.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ was
18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3
feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

People should celebrate the New Year, experts say. But the size and kind of party determine Covid-19 safety

  • 0
People should celebrate the New Year, experts say. But the size and kind of party determine Covid-19 safety

Small gatherings with vaccinated people are low-risk events, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen said. People should celebrate the New Year but the size and kind of party are determined by Covid-19 safety.

 wilpunt/E+/Getty Images

A new year is coming, and it brings along concerns over imminent holiday celebrations in light of the Omicron variant.

The coronavirus strain, the latest "variant of concern," according to the World Health Organization, is spreading across the United States quickly. In the next week or 10 days, the virus circulating from holiday gatherings could boost daily numbers to more than half a million, estimates CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at George Washington University.

People often ring in the new year with large, raucous parties, so health experts are cautioning the public to keep the virus in mind. Some cities across the world are canceling or scaling back events to protect against spread.

"There is so much coronavirus in communities around the country that you should assume that Omicron is likely to be at whatever gathering you're going to, and with that in mind, your decision-making should take that into account," said CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen, who is an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

Not all gatherings pose the same risk. How many people are together, where the party is located and who is in attendance all make a big impact on how safe New Year's celebrations may be.

"This is a very high-risk time when it comes to coronavirus," Wen said. "That doesn't mean that everyone should stay home and not do anything, but rather that they need to weigh their own medical circumstances and their risk tolerance."

The size of the gatherings

When it comes to getting together in groups in the time of Covid-19, "the risk is never zero," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The risk can be lowered, however.

"We feel you should continue to go through with those plans of having a home-related, vaccinated, boosted gathering with family and close friends who are also vaccinated and boosted," added Fauci, top medical adviser to President Joe Biden, during the White House's Covid-19 response team briefing Wednesday.

Those small gatherings with vaccinated people are low-risk events, Wen said, and they can be made even safer by reducing exposure with masks and distancing leading up to the event. Then afterward, it's important to be mindful of exposing people who are at high risk for serious infection, such as those who are older or have weakened immune systems.

"If someone makes that decision, they should make sure that prior to seeing vulnerable relatives or friends, for example, visiting an elderly aunt in a nursing home or getting together with unvaccinated young children that you should wait at least three days and then you get a negative test prior to seeing that person," Wen said.

As parties grow in number, they also grow in risk of infection, the health experts said.

"If your plans are to go to a 40-to-50-person New Year's Eve party with all the bells and whistles and everybody hugging and kissing and wishing each other a Happy New Year? I would strongly recommend that, this year, we do not do that," Fauci said.

Wen added that the size is a problem for multiple reasons.

"The larger the group, the higher the risk because you are assuming the risk of each person there and the larger the group, the less likely you are to fully understand people's vaccination status and their exposure," Wen said.

What you are doing before and after

Some large gatherings, albeit scaled down, like the one held in New York City's Times Square, are still moving forward. An outdoor setting lowers the risk of infectious spread, especially with masks, according to Fauci, but big crowds raise it again — and events around the party can raise it even more.

"My concern is that they are going to go to a restaurant beforehand, a bar after getting together with friends," Wen said. "So, people should keep in mind that risk is cumulative."

People are going to take risks, especially over occasions traditionally marked by gathering, but the key is to be discerning about how those risks of exposure are taken.

Even if you are working remotely, vaccinated and making choices to reduce your risk profile, you have to trust that others around you in indoor settings are making similar choices to keep your chances of infection at a gathering low, Emory University Hospital Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Colleen Kraft told CNN's Poppy Harlow on Monday.

Many people aren't making those choices, however, Kraft added.

"The more high-risk events that people go to, the more risk adds one on top of another," Wen said. "You should choose the event of the highest value to you but reduce your exposure to other high-risk events."

