People protest bill that would limit transgender care for minors

INDIANA (WTHI) - This week, the lawmakers passed senate bill 480.
It prohibits puberty-blocking drugs, hormone therapy, and gender-related surgeries for minors. The legislation also ends such care for current patients at the end of the year.
Those supporting the bill have said it protects Hoosier youth from harmful decisions. Those against it say prohibiting gender care may have serious mental health consequences for trans youth.
Republican Representative Bruce Borders was one local lawmaker that voted yes on the bill.
"Any time you're talking about something as major as trying to transgender from a male to a female or a female to a male, particularly a child, I would classify that as abuse," said Borders."
The Indiana Democratic Party released a statement.
It says in part..."Republicans cannot claim the mantle of parental rights and pass bills to take away their ability to access healthcare for their children at the same time."
Several Hoosiers in the Wabash Valley protested Friday at the Vigo County Courthouse. People there protested peacefully against the law.
Alora Hodgins was one of many people at the protest. She also works at the Pride Center in Terre Haute. She says this bill attacks one of her family members.
"My little brother is trans, and knowing that's something he might have to deal with, personally, it's very disheartening," said Hodgins.
Those who oppose the bill say it will deprive the rights of families to make their own decisions about their child's healthcare. If this bill becomes a law, Hodgins worries her brother won't be able to get the care that he is set to receive.
"I believe he was going to get puberty blockers, at least. So that he could prevent himself from going through the female puberty and for him to be able to transition fully as an adult," said Hodgins.
Hodgins worries about the well-being of trans children and teens if this bill becomes law.
"I know there are so many rates of suicide, especially young trans individuals and blocking that care is just detrimental to their mental health," said Hodgins.
She hopes her brother and other trans youth will get the health care access that they want.
"He's only 12, but he's found himself recently, and I know for me, he's very in touch with who he is, as a young as he is. Way more in touch than I was at that age," said Hodgins.
Governor Holcomb was asked whether he intends to sign senate bill 480. Holcomb says he will review the measure thoroughly.
"I'll do as I do with every bill, especially bills that weren't part of my agenda. I'll take the time go through it word for word before making my final decision, but I won't dither," said Governor Holcomb.
If the governor chooses not to sign it, the legislature could vote to overturn his decision.