People protest bill that would limit transgender care for minors

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River at
Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel. Moderate flooding is
occurring at Mount Carmel...and is forecast to continue through
Tuesday.

The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue between Riverton
and Vincennes today.  Minor flooding may resume at Lafayette and
Covington on Sunday.  Flooding will continue for much of the Wabash
into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
19.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ was 20.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Monday, April 10.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

People protest bill that would limit transgender care for minors

  • Updated
  • 0
Terre Haute Pride Center

INDIANA (WTHI) - This week, the lawmakers passed senate bill 480.

It prohibits puberty-blocking drugs, hormone therapy, and gender-related surgeries for minors. The legislation also ends such care for current patients at the end of the year.

Those supporting the bill have said it protects Hoosier youth from harmful decisions. Those against it say prohibiting gender care may have serious mental health consequences for trans youth.

Republican Representative Bruce Borders was one local lawmaker that voted yes on the bill.

"Any time you're talking about something as major as trying to transgender from a male to a female or a female to a male, particularly a child, I would classify that as abuse," said Borders." 

The Indiana Democratic Party released a statement.

It says in part..."Republicans cannot claim the mantle of parental rights and pass bills to take away their ability to access healthcare for their children at the same time."

Several Hoosiers in the Wabash Valley protested Friday at the Vigo County Courthouse. People there protested peacefully against the law.

Alora Hodgins was one of many people at the protest. She also works at the Pride Center in Terre Haute. She says this bill attacks one of her family members.

"My little brother is trans, and knowing that's something he might have to deal with, personally, it's very disheartening," said Hodgins. 

Those who oppose the bill say it will deprive the rights of families to make their own decisions about their child's healthcare. If this bill becomes a law, Hodgins worries her brother won't be able to get the care that he is set to receive.

"I believe he was going to get puberty blockers, at least. So that he could prevent himself from going through the female puberty and for him to be able to transition fully as an adult," said Hodgins. 

Hodgins worries about the well-being of trans children and teens if this bill becomes law.

"I know there are so many rates of suicide, especially young trans individuals and blocking that care is just detrimental to their mental health," said Hodgins. 

She hopes her brother and other trans youth will get the health care access that they want.

"He's only 12, but he's found himself recently, and I know for me, he's very in touch with who he is, as a young as he is. Way more in touch than I was at that age," said Hodgins. 

Governor Holcomb was asked whether he intends to sign senate bill 480. Holcomb says he will review the measure thoroughly.

"I'll do as I do with every bill, especially bills that weren't part of my agenda. I'll take the time go through it word for word before making my final decision, but I won't dither," said Governor Holcomb. 

If the governor chooses not to sign it, the legislature could vote to overturn his decision.

