 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June 3 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Monroe, Randolph,
Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

People line up to grab some rib-eye during CASA cookout

  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some people took advantage of the nice day to have a picnic. Vigo County CASA hosted a rib-eye cookout Friday afternoon.

The line was busy for most of the day.

CASA also gave away a camping package to one lucky customer.

Leaders there say they're very impressed with the turnout.

"We have had an amazing response. Again we weren't supposed to start until 11:00 and we were already selling sandwiches at 10:15. We are so blessed by the wabash valley community," CASA Director Glenna Cheesman said.

Proceeds from the event will help pay for the back-to-school program. That will help give local kids things like backpacks, clothes, and school supplies.

Recommended for you