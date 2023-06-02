People line up to grab some rib-eye during CASA cookout

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some people took advantage of the nice day to have a picnic. Vigo County CASA hosted a rib-eye cookout Friday afternoon.
The line was busy for most of the day.
CASA also gave away a camping package to one lucky customer.
Leaders there say they're very impressed with the turnout.
"We have had an amazing response. Again we weren't supposed to start until 11:00 and we were already selling sandwiches at 10:15. We are so blessed by the wabash valley community," CASA Director Glenna Cheesman said.
Proceeds from the event will help pay for the back-to-school program. That will help give local kids things like backpacks, clothes, and school supplies.