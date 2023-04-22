People gather together to honor those in recovery with a fashion show

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time for the Third Annual Recovery Is Beautiful Gala! Here's an "inside look" at the inspiring event!
There was food, fashion, and awards! The event was all about highlighting individuals in recovery and local recovery heroes, while sharing their stories to bring hope and healing to others!
Christy Heyen is the director of the Wabash Valley Recovery Center! She says everyone who walks the runway is on their recovery journey.
"All of our boutiques donate outfits to them. They get a complete makeover, hair, nails, the whole 9 yards. They get up on the stage. Tonight is to honor them," said Heyen.
This event is a fundraiser for the recovery center. The proceeds go back to free services for local residents who may be struggling.