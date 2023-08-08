 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast, southwest,
and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 5 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- High moisture content in combination with the potential for a
narrow corridor of thunderstorms along a developing boundary
may lead to prolonged heavy rainfall. Widespread totals of
1-2 inches along with isolated totals in excess of 3 inches
are possible in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

People gather in Terre Haute to celebrate National Pickleball Day

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Terre Haute are celebrating a popular sport. Tuesday is National Pickleball Day.

The sport was created back in 1965 by the Pritchard family. It got its unusual name after the family dog, "Pickles," would run off with the ball.

Fast-forward to 2023, and it's America's fastest-growing sport. Hundreds of people in the Wabash Valley play at Brittlebank Park.

The area was recently renovated to include a total of 12 Pickleball courts. Local players say it's a great way to exercise and have fun.

"For me, every day's National Pickleball Day because we say any day that ends in a y - we're playing Pickleball," Marcia Ogle said.

The Greater Terre Haute Pickleball Association is always looking for more players. They typically play on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Recommended for you