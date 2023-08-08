People gather in Terre Haute to celebrate National Pickleball Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Terre Haute are celebrating a popular sport. Tuesday is National Pickleball Day.
The sport was created back in 1965 by the Pritchard family. It got its unusual name after the family dog, "Pickles," would run off with the ball.
Fast-forward to 2023, and it's America's fastest-growing sport. Hundreds of people in the Wabash Valley play at Brittlebank Park.
The area was recently renovated to include a total of 12 Pickleball courts. Local players say it's a great way to exercise and have fun.
"For me, every day's National Pickleball Day because we say any day that ends in a y - we're playing Pickleball," Marcia Ogle said.
The Greater Terre Haute Pickleball Association is always looking for more players. They typically play on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.