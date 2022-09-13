"People don't always vote out of self-interest" Political experts weigh in on how student loan forgiveness will impact upcoming elections

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Student loan forgiveness has been a highly-debated topic as we near the November election.
You may remember, president Joe Biden unveiled a plan to give individual borrowers thousands of dollars in forgiveness.
Now, we are talking with political scientists about how and if it will impact voters' decisions at the polls.
There's a lot of back and forth here.
Experts say that Republicans are mostly against loan forgiveness, and Democrats are split.
Some are happy with up to $20,000 in forgiveness, but others want more.
Student loan forgiveness is on the mind of many people.
Some experts are saying there's time for other issues or big decisions to sway the election.
Still, a political scientist from Indiana State University says the relief is an effective campaign tool.
"Research on my end, a political science end does suggest that that is beneficial. So, it is a good idea for a political party and a president to come forward with a tax relief plan or some type of monetary benefits for the public during a campaign season," Matthew Bergbower, a political professor at Indiana State University said.
On the other hand, Marjorie Hershey at Indiana University says the loan relief may not make a huge difference in today's political climate.
"The United States electorate is so polarized by party right now that not very many issues will make a big difference. Abortion is probably one exception," Hershey said.
Hershey says she doesn't think people who have loans will necessarily rush to the polls either.
"People don't always vote out of self-interest. We find that symbolic attachments make a huge difference in people's political attitudes," she said.
While it's unclear exactly how loan forgiveness may impact elections -- Bergbower says politicians will still try to use it as a tool.
"There's a blanket list of democrats out there who will want to ride that idea for the population that thinks it's a good idea, and of course, not everyone thinks it's a good idea," he said.
Now, as far as what could happen in the upcoming elections?
Should student loan debt forgiveness be taxed?
Hershey says she thinks the Republicans will win the House of Representatives but lose the Senate.
Berbower sees a slight advantage for Democrats across the board.