"People are scared to talk about it" May is officially "mental health month" in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - May is officially Mental Health Month in Terre Haute, and mayor Duke Bennett and Mental Health America of West Central Indiana are encouraging you to raise awareness and, "light it up green" for mental health.
Over half of Americans will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime.
That is why leaders in the Wabash Valley are taking it so seriously.
Mental Health America of West Central Indiana says the most critical part of addressing mental health concerns is talking about them.
"We need to be able to discuss the mental health issues that are happening in our community without fear," Leah Myers of Mental Health America of West Central Indiana said.
Mayor Duke Bennett signed a proclamation Monday afternoon making may "Mental Health Month" in Terre Haute.
He says his time at the Hamilton Center taught him a lot about the topic.
With that in mind, he says there are lots of people able to help and it is important to seek help if needed.
"There's a variety of things that can go wrong in people's lives that can really put you on the wrong track and not be able to enjoy your life, and so, there's all kinds of professional people across our community," Bennett said.
Bennett said it is critical to raise awareness and help anyone in need.
"It's just important to come out to the public and make sure people know about this and if you know someone in need, make sure they get some help," Bennett said.
Myers says the proclamation is a positive step in supporting those in need.
She says her goal is to help end the stigma of getting help.
"We have such a negative stigma about mental health, and people are scared to talk about it and that needs to stop," Myers said.
If you or anyone you know are struggling, Mental Health America says to call 2-1-1 and someone will be there to help.