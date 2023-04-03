People across Wabash Valley share their stories from Friday's tornado

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - On Monday, News Team 10 got out to areas hardest hit by Friday's tornadic destruction to hear from the people impacted the most.
Jevan Mccoskey went to Sullivan, Indiana, where he met a young family who lost everything but is celebrating that they still have each other. Watch their story to hear about how they made it through Friday's night of terror and what they're thinking now that the storm has settled.
Blake Dollier was in Crawford County, Illinois, where the tornado grew to a level of EF3, mangling homes to rubble. He spoke with one family who's home shared that unfortunate fate. In this video, the Simpsons tell of their fear, loss, and the love for their friends and family.
Madison Zaleski went to Sullivan, Indiana, to met with volunteers who spent the day cleaning up debris and handing out resources. She learned about a heartwarming story of how strangers (including a dog) teamed up for the sake of a community. Hear from a local student who rolled up his sleeves to pick through the mess.