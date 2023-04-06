Pentagon to release reviews on US withdrawal from Afghanistan

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River from Montezuma to Mount Carmel.

.Lowland, minor flooding continues along the middle and lower Wabash
River, and rainfall amounts of one to over two inches yesterday
brought renewed flooding or will prolong flooding along the lower
White River and at Seymour on the East Fork White. Minor flooding on
the East Fork White at Seymour will last into the weekend and could
develop at other points on the lower East Fork White. Minor flooding
on the lower White and lower Wabash will last through much of next
week. Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

Mainly dry conditions are expected for the next several days, which
will allow time for rivers to crest and fall below flood for the
lowest portions of the White and Wabash by next weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Agricultural flooding begins along west
bank across from Water Works, southwest Vigo County and northeast
Crawford County, IL. Low county roads in these areas begin to
flood.  Old Darwin road begins to flood near Darwin, IL, and
northeast Crawford County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Thursday /11:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage
was 16.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this
evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River from Montezuma to Mount Carmel.

.Lowland, minor flooding continues along the middle and lower Wabash
River, and rainfall amounts of one to over two inches yesterday
brought renewed flooding or will prolong flooding along the lower
White River and at Seymour on the East Fork White. Minor flooding on
the East Fork White at Seymour will last into the weekend and could
develop at other points on the lower East Fork White. Minor flooding
on the lower White and lower Wabash will last through much of next
week. Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

Mainly dry conditions are expected for the next several days, which
will allow time for rivers to crest and fall below flood for the
lowest portions of the White and Wabash by next weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Thursday was 15.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.8
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Pentagon to release reviews on US withdrawal from Afghanistan

  • 0
Pentagon to release reviews on US withdrawal from Afghanistan

The Pentagon will release to Congress its after-action report on the 2021 US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Pentagon is sending to Congress its after-action reports on the 2021 US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Abbey Gate attack at the Kabul airport during the evacuation in which 13 US service members were killed.

The Defense Department will make the classified reports available to Congress electronically, so members will be able to log on to a digital portal and access it Thursday.

There will also be an unclassified summary that the White House will release separately.

Multiple federal agencies conducted reviews following the chaotic and bloody withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Their release was initially targeted to the one-year anniversary of the pullout, but were delayed as the agencies completed their work.

Following the US withdrawal in August 2021, the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban swiftly returned to power.

A bombing outside the Kabul International Airport's Abbey Gate also killed 13 US service members -- 11 Marines, 1 soldier and 1 sailor -- along with approximately 170 Afghans.

President Joe Biden ordered up the reviews to determine what went wrong.

"We will take a look at every aspect of this from top to bottom," he said.

After taking control of the US House of Representatives, Republicans have also begun looking into the Afghanistan withdrawal, requesting documents and communications are part of their probe.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you