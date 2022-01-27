Paying tribute to Eva Kor on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- January 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It is a day to honor the millions of people who lost their lives during the Holocaust and the ones who survived. Governor Eric Holcomb proclaimed January 27 as Eva education day. Schools all across Indiana honor Eva's memory on this day.
Eva Kor and her twin sister, Miriam, were taken to Auschwitz to be used as a medical experiments at the age of 10.
They endured extreme hunger, pain, and abuse. After months in the Auschwitz concentration camp, Kora was finally liberated, along with about 7,000 others. Kor became a community leader, champion of human rights, and educator.
Kor went on to form the Candles Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute. The museum shares Eva's story and embodies values such as empathy, peace, and hope.
Kor's son, Alex, says it is his goal to continue telling his mother's story and encourage others to tell their stories as well.
"It's not just about my mother, it's about the lessons learned from the holocaust and hopefully we as Hoosiers don't allow this to happen again" says Kor.
While many holocaust survivors felt rage and hatred toward the Nazis Eva eventually chose forgiveness. She described the act of forgiving as self-healing and self-empowerment.
"She didn't realize how much good it would do for her. She no longer had this chip on her should she no longer had this rage and she wanted to get past that anger"
If you would like to visit the Candles Holocaust Museum click here.