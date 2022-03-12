Paying it forward - Garrett Sands Kindness Project 'prom dress giveaway' returns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The community came together and opened up their hearts and their closets -- all to make sure high school girls have something special to wear to prom!
Jayna Sullivan with the Garrett Sands Kindness Project is hosting a prom dress giveaway this weekend. This is in memory of her son -- Garrett Sands.
Sullivan says she is happy to give back because she knows what it's like to need a dress and not have the money to get one. All she asks for in return are acts of kindness.
"I've talked to them about paying it forward and doing an act of kindness in memory of Garrett -- that's all I want in return for the dress. I just want them to do something kind for another person," Garrett Sands Kindness Project Director Jayna Sullivan said.
On Saturday, over 80 dresses were given away!
The event also runs tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bliss Bridal Boutique.