Pay a fine or go to jail? Vigo County's sheriff warns of reported scam

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you received a call from the police telling you there's a warrant for your arrest, but you can get out of it by paying a fine?
Ignore it. That's according to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse.
Plasse says the sheriff's office received a pair of reports saying someone claiming to be a deputy told the victim there was a warrant out for their arrest. They could get out of that warrant if they meet up and pay a fine.
Plasse says if you receive a call like this, do not respond or meet up with the person for any reason.