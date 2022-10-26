 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pay a fine or go to jail? Vigo County's sheriff warns of reported scam

  • 0
Indiana State Police trooper busts a phone scam in progress - two men, claiming to be law enforcement, threaten to arrest the trooper

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you received a call from the police telling you there's a warrant for your arrest, but you can get out of it by paying a fine?

Ignore it. That's according to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse.

Plasse says the sheriff's office received a pair of reports saying someone claiming to be a deputy told the victim there was a warrant out for their arrest. They could get out of that warrant if they meet up and pay a fine.

Plasse says if you receive a call like this, do not respond or meet up with the person for any reason.

Recommended for you