Pay $84 a year for Twitter Blue or lose your checkmark beginning April 1, Twitter says

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO SATURDAY,
APRIL 01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Saturday, April 01.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday /9:00 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 22.2 feet early Tuesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO FRIDAY,
MARCH 31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to Friday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 21.7 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY, MARCH
31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to Friday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 21.7 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday, March
31.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana and east central Indiana,
including the following counties, in central Indiana, Madison. In
east central Indiana, Delaware and Randolph.

* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Extensive street
flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Be
especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches through Saturday
morning can be expected within most of the watch area.
Locally higher amounts are possible in areas that receive
training thunderstorms. Greatest concern for high rain rates
and therefore flooding will be early this morning and again
tonight.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

...STRONG WIND GUSTS EXPECTED SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to
west winds in the afternoon

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast and
southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

Pay $84 a year for Twitter Blue or lose your checkmark beginning April 1, Twitter says

Twitter's free blue "verified" checkmarks for notable users may finally be coming to an end.

Ever since Elon Musk took control of the company in October, he's been threatening to remove the "legacy" checkmarks that confirmed the identities of users like government officials, corporations, journalists, celebrities and other high-profile tweeters.

Now Musk may follow through: "On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks," the company wrote in a tweet Thursday.

A caveat, however: Twitter says this policy will go into effect starting on April Fool's Day. Musk in particular has been known for April 1 trolling, including in 2018 when he falsely tweeted that his electric vehicle company Tesla had gone bankrupt.

"To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," the company's tweet continued.

Twitter Blue is a subscription service that Musk relaunched late last year that costs individuals $84 a year or $8 a month. Charging fees provides a revenue stream for Twitter — and a needed one, as Twitter currently collects virtually all of its revenue from advertisers, who have been fleeing the social media platform since he took over.

The brief history of Twitter Blue

Charging for Twitter verification provides both additional revenue to Twitter and a way for Musk to show his disdain for government agencies, journalists and others. Yet building a replacement for the legacy verification program has proved to be fraught.

Twitter Blue first launched in the pre-Musk days of 2021, as a subscription service offering "power features" like undoing a tweet and saving bookmarks to folders. Musk relaunched the program in November 2022, including a blue checkmark in the features for paying users.

Immediately the program was flooded with users who paid for counterfeit accounts pretending to be users such as former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, LeBron James and Nintendo.

Before being suspended, the impostor Nintendo account tweeted an image of video game character Mario giving the viewer the middle finger. The LeBron James account falsely claimed the athlete had requested a trade. The fake Trump account tweeted, "This is why Elon Musk's plan doesn't work."

Musk pulled the Twitter Blue program for a few weeks and relaunched it yet again in December, with additional steps for reviewing and approving subscribers. Beyond the checkmark, Blue also lets paying users edit a tweet up to 5 times within 30 minutes, create tweets up to 4,000 characters long and post HD videos.

The company also says Twitter Blue users will see 50% fewer ads in their home timelines, and that their tweets will be prioritized among replies, mentions and searches.

For companies and other organizations, Twitter Blue costs $1,000 a month for the main account and $50 a month for each additional related account.

-- CNN's Brian Fung contributed to this report.

