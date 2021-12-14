Paws for Prevention brings back spay/neuter program to Crawford county

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The group is called Paws for Prevention.
Just a couple of years ago there was another spay/neuter program for pets in the county. But that program disbanded. Since then the population of stray animals has been going up.
Recently rumors began going around that the county was considering euthanasia for stray animals. Oblong mayor Teresa Fielder was one of the first to reach out to the county for an alternative. Regina Pool was also one of those early members. The two, along with four others formed a group to restart a spay/neuter program in Crawford county.
Pool says money is one of the biggest hurdles for folks to get their cats or dogs fixed. The non-profit will supply ten certificates a month for dogs and another 10 for cats. Those certificates will cover expenses at local vets to get animals spayed or neutered.
Pool says, "It's very passionate to me. I mean I'm a very passionate animal lover, cats, and dogs. And I think most people on the committee are. I think it stems from, I did it before the previous spay/neuter and I know others on our committee have done their own spay and neuter. Out of their own pocket."