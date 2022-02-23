Pause on student loan payments ending in May

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI)-- We are three months away from student loans resuming.
Back in December, the Biden administration announced that the student loan payment pause was extended to May 1, 2022.
That time is quickly approaching; borrowers now have less than 3-months to prepare.
Now, after a nearly 2-year grace period, one expert says the time to act is now.
Experts have a few tips on where to begin. First, go to the Student Aid website to update your information. You need to find out who your "loan servicer" is, see what your monthly payment is, and check if you're on "auto-debit."