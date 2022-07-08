 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Greene County in southwestern Indiana...
Northeastern Knox County in southwestern Indiana...
Sullivan County in southwestern Indiana...
Southern Vigo County in west central Indiana...

* Until 1245 PM EDT.

* At 954 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1
hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Linton, Sullivan, Bloomfield, Jasonville, Worthington, Shelburn,
Prairieton, Prairie Creek, Farmersburg, Dugger, Hymera, Lyons,
Fairbanks, Carlisle, Sandborn, Switz City, Merom, Newberry,
Vicksburg and Pleasantville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Paul Rudd FaceTimes 12-year-old boy after classmates refuse to sign his yearbook

Paul Rudd FaceTimes 12-year-old boy after classmates refuse to sign his yearbook

Paul Rudd showed a young fan some much-deserved kindness after learning the boy was being alienated at his middle school. Rudd is shown here on the red carpet before the 2015 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, CA, January 11, 2015.

 CNN

Paul Rudd showed a young fan some much-deserved kindness.

The actor reached out to a Brody Ridder, 12, after learning the boy was being alienated at his middle school.

Ridder made headlines in his hometown of Westminster, Colorado after his mother posted a photo to Facebook, revealing that his classmates refused to sign his yearbook.

She also shared a note her son wrote to himself on the blank pages, "Hope you make some more friends -- Brody Ridder."

Rudd, who plays Ant-Man in the Avengers franchise, turns out to be the young boy's favorite superhero. When Rudd caught wind of what had happened, the actor reached out to the boy and his family and arranged a FaceTime call, according to a post from the Brody's mother.

Rudd followed it up with a handwritten note and a signed Ant-Man helmet.

"It was great talking to you the other day," Rudd wrote in the note posted by the boy's mom to social media. "It's important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better. There are so many people that love you and think you're the coolest kid there is — me being one of them! I can't wait to see all the amazing things you're going to accomplish. Your pal, Paul."

CNN has reached out to Rudd's team for further comment.

