TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It was "Patriot Day" at Terre Haute North on May 13th. Seventh graders from Otter Creek Middle School were invited to enjoy a day filled with fun, learning, and activities at North.
High school students at North who are members of the Chick-fila-A Leader Academy Impact Project led the event. The academy allows high schoolers to run various impact programs.
High school students showed middle school students around different classes such as cooking, engineering, business, and TV/radio classes. Students got an insight look at what it will be like to be a high school student.
Junior at North, Lilly Jensen, shares the goal of the day.
"Basically we're trying to drop the high school rate in high school because we want to make a difference and make sure we can keep as many kids in high school as we can" shares Jensen.
The academy is sponsored by the Terre Haute Chick-fil-A restaurant, Terre Haute North High School, and Camp Navigate.
This is the first year of the event and students are happy to continue it for the coming years.