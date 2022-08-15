Patients airlifted after crash in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to learn information about a serious crash in Vigo County.
According to dispatch they responded to the crash just before 7:30 Monday night near Moyer Drive and Houseman Street. There was one vehicle involved.
It happened when the driver somehow crashed into a tree.
Deputies say there were two patients. Both were airlifted in critical condition.
The Vigo County Sheriff's office has asked people to avoid they area as they clean up.
A re-constructionist was called to the scene of the crash.
We're working to learn more information.