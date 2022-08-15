 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patients airlifted after crash in Vigo County

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

Video taken on the scene

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to learn information about a serious crash in Vigo County. 

According to dispatch they responded to the crash just before 7:30 Monday night near Moyer Drive and Houseman Street. There was one vehicle involved.

It happened when the driver somehow crashed into a tree.

Deputies say there were two patients. Both were airlifted in critical condition.

The Vigo County Sheriff's office has asked people to avoid they area as they clean up.

A re-constructionist was called to the scene of the crash.

We're working to learn more information.