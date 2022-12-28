Pathologist in Vigo County sentenced in case for driving under the influence

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A forensic pathologist who performs autopsies for Vigo County will have to perform community service after he was recently sentenced for a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo is a contracted forensic pathologist for Vigo County. In 2020, he was arrested for driving under the influence after rear-ending another vehicle.
On December 16, under a plea agreement, Adeagbo pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. The court dismissed a felony charge and an additional misdemeanor charge. A judge sentenced Dr. Adeagbo to one year in jail with two days credit, suspended to 363 days of informal probation. He'll also have to do 120 hours of community service and attend a MADD victim impact panel.
News 10 reached out to Vigo County Coroner Dr. Janie Myers. She says her office is aware of Dr. Adeagbo's DUI arrest. She says he will continue to be a contracted forensic pathologist for the county because she believes the arrest does not impact his work. She adds those with issues with Dr. Adeagbo performing autopsies should contact the coroner's office for other pathologist options.
The crash is also the subject of a civil suit on behalf of the woman who police say Dr. Adeagbo hit. According to court documents, Nancy Hall died in October of 2021, more than one year after the crash. The lawsuit says Dr. Adeagbo's actions were grossly negligent, willful and wanton, and oppressive as he was traveling 100 miles per hour before rear-ending Hall's vehicle.
Lawyers for Hall's estate claim she suffered injuries and pain related to the crash until the time of her death. She also incurred medical bills and her estate ultimately incurred medical, hospital, funeral, and burial expenses.
The complaint asks for the defendant to compensate for Hall's injuries, losses, and damages due to the defendant's conduct until her death.
In a pre-trial report in November, a lawyer for Dr. Adeagbo said Dr. Adeagbo denies that he negligently caused an accident with Hall. He further denies that Hall sustained injuries leading to her death as alleged in the complaint.
The parties anticipate their respective discovery gathering to last into the summer.