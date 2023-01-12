Pat Goodwin files for Terre Haute mayoral race

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Businessman Pat Goodwin has announced his candidacy for mayor of Terre Haute.
The businessman and lifelong Terre Haute resident filed Thursday morning as a democrat, saying Terre Haute is reading for a change.
"People who know me know I’m always working to make our city a better place in whatever way I am able. We have challenges ahead, but I believe we can confront and overcome the problems that continue to hold us back. With the right leadership and a lot of determination and hard work, we have every reason to be excited about our future," said Goodwin.
Goodwin served as Terre Haute City Engineer under three previous mayors and is active in several community organizations.
Current Mayor Duke Bennett has announced he will run again for the office. As of midday on Thursday, no other candidates had filed.