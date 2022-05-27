Past and present join for historic moment at Terre Haute South

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local school is celebrating the achievements of their students, including one student who's making history.
Not only is Terre Haute senior Nevaeh Shouse graduating as one of the top students in her class, she's also becoming the second-ever Black student to be valedictorian.
Shouse was honored at a school ceremony on Friday. She was joined by Reverend Teresa Hord Owens - the first Black valedictorian at South.
Owens graduated 44 years ago in 1978.
"My story begins with sacrifices from somebody elses' chapter. It's amazing, and I hope that just like, she paved the way for me. I can pave the way for other black youth, other black women." Shouse said.
South High School has a total of 6 valedictorians this year.