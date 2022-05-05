Passenger taken into custody after opening emergency exit and walking on wing of plane

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... White River at Edwardsport, Montezuma, Covington. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River at Lafayette. White River at Elliston. .Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the White and Wabash Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over the next several days, bringing additional flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 20.2 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&