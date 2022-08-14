Party rental supply scam causing stress among planners

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- If you're planning a party and need to rent supplies, you'll want to listen to this.
Scammers are looking to target you!
In this scam alert, the Better Business Bureau is getting reports of party hosts tricked by rentals.
Here's how the scam works:
- You're a party host looking for party rental supplies, so you do a web or social media search.
- you find a website that looks legitimate and has an online booking system, or you may even message someone through social media.
- the vendor promises to reserve your rental for the date you need it, but you have to pay a deposit first.
- day of the event arrives, and your stuff is nowhere to be found, neither is the vendor when you ask for a refund.
Officials with the BBB say to do your research before booking.
"You just want to be careful because its not only going to effect your big event, but it can be really frustrating and could lead to losing money, or losing personal information," Jennifer Adamany with the Better Business Bureau said.
You can avoid this rental scam by researching the company's website.
The BBB also says to be careful with your personal details, be wary of people who contact you on messaging apps, and always pay with a credit card.