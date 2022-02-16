Parts of Indiana shift away from the red on the latest COVID-19 map - just not (most of) the Wabash Valley

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River and Tippecanoe River.

.Rain, heavy at times, is expected to move into the region tonight
and continue through Thursday. Total rainfall amounts of over two
inches are expected. This rainfall in addition to snow melt will
lead to flooding along area rivers. Lowland and minor flooding is
expected in most locations, with moderate flooding possible along
parts of the upper Wabash. Another system early next week could
lengthen the amount of time in flood and make the flooding worse
than currently forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage tomorrow
evening to a crest of 22.9 feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River and Tippecanoe River.

.Rain, heavy at times, is expected to move into the region tonight
and continue through Thursday. Total rainfall amounts of over two
inches are expected. This rainfall in addition to snow melt will
lead to flooding along area rivers. Lowland and minor flooding is
expected in most locations, with moderate flooding possible along
parts of the upper Wabash. Another system early next week could
lengthen the amount of time in flood and make the flooding worse
than currently forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late
tomorrow morning to 22.9 feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River and Tippecanoe River.

.Rain, heavy at times, is expected to move into the region tonight
and continue through Thursday. Total rainfall amounts of over two
inches are expected. This rainfall in addition to snow melt will
lead to flooding along area rivers. Lowland and minor flooding is
expected in most locations, with moderate flooding possible along
parts of the upper Wabash. Another system early next week could
lengthen the amount of time in flood and make the flooding worse
than currently forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of
many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential
properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton
are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo
county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near
Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to
13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 11.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 23.6
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Central Indiana

* WHEN...From 7 PM EST this evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday.
Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are likely with locally higher
amounts possible. These amounts can lead to both areal and
river flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected through 4PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Parts of Indiana shift away from the red on the latest COVID-19 map - just not (most of) the Wabash Valley

  • Updated
  • 0
Screen Shot 2022-02-16 at 3.10.56 PM.png

The newest COVID-19 map is out for the State of Indiana - and parts of the state are out of the red.

Those parts of the state do not include most of the Wabash Valley - except for one county.

The colors on the map are based on seven-day positivity rates and weekly case numbers. The metrics help the state track areas of concern.

The only county that exited the highest advisory level locally was Greene.

Vigo County School Corporation and masks

One Wednesday, the Vigo County School Corporation said it would shift to masks-optional once the county shifted away from the red on the state map.

Updated VCSC Dashboard

Other metrics

Recommended for you