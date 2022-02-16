Parts of Indiana shift away from the red on the latest COVID-19 map - just not (most of) the Wabash Valley

The newest COVID-19 map is out for the State of Indiana - and parts of the state are out of the red.

Those parts of the state do not include most of the Wabash Valley - except for one county.

The colors on the map are based on seven-day positivity rates and weekly case numbers. The metrics help the state track areas of concern.

The only county that exited the highest advisory level locally was Greene.

Vigo County School Corporation and masks

One Wednesday, the Vigo County School Corporation said it would shift to masks-optional once the county shifted away from the red on the state map.

Updated VCSC Dashboard

Other metrics